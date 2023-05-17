Fazilka (Punjab), May 17 (PTI) A joint search operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police near the border fencing here on Wednesday led to the seizure of a bag containing two kilogram heroin and a pistol, officials said.

They said the search operation was carried out near the India-Pakistan border following an input.

The joint search party found the waterproof bag from a field, the officials said.

