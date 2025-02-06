New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the police to file a status report on a plea submitted by Devangana Kalita, seeking protest videos recorded at Jafrabad in connection with Delhi riots case.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, after hearing the submissions of advocate Adit S Pujari counsel for Kalita, directed Delhi Police to file a status report.

Also Read | Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Likely To Sweep With 45-55 Seats, Rout for AAP With 15-25, Predicts Axis My India Exit Poll.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on April 23, 2025.

Advocate Pujari submitted that one issue was resolved before the trial court. "I am not pressing the same," he said. In other issue, police are not filing the status report.

Also Read | Zomato Renamed As Eternal: Deepinder Goyal's Food Delivery Platform To Trade As 'Eternal' on Stock Exchanges.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey appeared for Delhi police.Petitioner's counsel argued that selective photos were taken from video. However, the same is not supplied to the accused.

He also submitted that videos will reflect they demonstrate peacefully at Jafrabad. They don't want to produce the video under the garb of investigation.

Counsel submitted that four years have gone by but the investigation is still going on. Videos are mentioned in the lists of seizures and list of evidence.

"They have videos of both communities. They say we murdered our own men. Videos will show what happened there," counsel argued.

A notice was issued on her plea on November 16, 2023. She had also sought to stay on the proceedings. The High Court had refused to grant an interim stay on the proceedings at the trial court.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey had appeared for Delhi police and accepted the notice. However, he had raised the objection to the maintainability of the petition.

He submitted that the maintainability is to be seen before considering the merit of the petition. After one year of rejection of their application, they are coming to this court.

She had sought an interim stay on the proceedings at the trial court. She also sought the supply of some documents. Advocate Adit S Pujari appeared for Kalita. He argued that videos were recorded by the persons hired by Delhi Police.

He also had submitted that a Seizure memo was prepared and videos were filed along with the charge sheet.

Kalita had moved two petitions seeking directions to Delhi police for providing videos of anti-CAA video prepared by the Delhi Police's camera person in the Jafrabad area in February 2020.

Defence counsel had said that in a larger Conspiracy case application was dismissed in August 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)