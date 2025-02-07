Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): After Karnataka High Court refused to transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Lokayukta police the investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said that court has not aquiited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"High Court has sent back the matter to the lower court, and at the same time, it has cancelled the summons issued by the lower court also... Let us wait for the lower court to consider all the details and thus the verdict...

"...the scrapping of Muda Scam plea is a big relief to CM Siddaramaiah, but at the same time, High Court has not said that he and his family are not guilty... The issue pertaining to CBI investigation only has not been accepted by the High Court...," the Karnataka BJP President said.

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah has used his political influence to get compensation of 14 sites in the name of his wife BM Parvathi in lieu of three acres 16 guntas of land acquired by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at Posh locality is worth Rs. 56 crore (approx).

The BJP leader further said that Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna social activist Snehamayi Krishna had approached High Court seeking CBI investigation in the case.

Legal Advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AS Ponnanna, said that the case is politically motivated.

Ponnanna, said, "Under the present facts and circumstances, especially since the complainant had sought a Lokayukta investigation before the Court, the question of transferring the case to the CBI should not have arisen. The point remains that this is a politically motivated case. The case, with a history of 30 years, is being raked up after Siddaramaiah became the CM. The facts and law are in support of the CM and his family. We welcome the due process of law. But institutions like the ED and CBI should not be used for political gain."

The Karnataka High Court on MUDA case said that the material on record does not indicate that investigation conducted by Lokayukta is partisan or lopsided or shoddy for this court to refer the matter to CBI for further investigation or reinvestigation hence the petition by Snehamayi Krishna is dismissed. (ANI)

