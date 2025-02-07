Cuddalore, February 7: A tragic incident occurred in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl lost her life after accidentally consuming diesel, mistaking it for water. The deceased child, Mythili, was the daughter of S Suriya (29) and Sneha, residents of Narikuravar Colony near Vadalur.

On February 5, while Sneha was cooking, the toddler was playing nearby in the kitchen. The child unknowingly picked up a bottle containing diesel, which was kept for lighting firewood, and drank it. Moments later, Sneha noticed the diesel bottle in Mythili’s hands and realised what had happened. Mobile Phone-Liked Death in Andhra Pradesh: Woman With Psychiatric Issues Dies After Swallowing Relative’s Keypad Cell Phone in Rajahmundry.

Panicked, she and her relatives rushed the child to Kurinjipadi Government General Hospital, where she received first aid before being referred to Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram. Despite medical efforts, the toddler passed away. Indore Man Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Badminton, Dies After Refusing To Take Medicine Due to Jain Tradition 'Navkarsi'.

Following the incident, Suriya filed a complaint at the Vadalur police station. The police registered a case under Section 194 of BNSS (police to inquire and report on suicide, etc.) and have begun investigations.

In another incident, Mahim Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the suspected suicide of his 26-year-old girlfriend, who was found hanging in her rented room in Mahim Koliwada. Before taking the drastic step, the woman recorded a video blaming her boyfriend for her death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).