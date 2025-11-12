By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh [India], November 12 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, terming the plea as lacking merit and not in line with the 2010 PIL Rules.

The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, at which the Chandigarh Police informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been constituted on October 10 to investigate the case.

Senior Advocate Amit Jhanji, representing the UT Chandigarh Administration, told the bench that the petitioner, a Ludhiana resident, had filed the plea after reading about the officer's death in newspapers, calling it "a publicity stunt." He added that an FIR in the matter had already been registered on October 9.

The petitioner's counsel, Advocate Vinit, argued that even after a month, there was no clarity on the progress of the SIT's investigation. He further claimed that despite 13-14 officers being named in the FIR, no action had been initiated against them.

Responding to this, Senior Advocate Jhanji informed the court that the SIT had already examined 22 witnesses, all of whose statements were videographed, and that CCTV footage and relevant evidence were in police custody.

He added that all forensic data related to the case had been sent for analysis.

When the petitioner attempted to link the case with another alleged suicide of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana and sought an investigation into that as well, the court directed him to remain confined to the current matter.

After hearing both sides, the High Court dismissed the PIL, observing that no circumstances had been established to justify transferring the investigation to an independent agency, such as the CBI. The court concluded that the SIT was already conducting the probe in accordance with due process.

On October 7, a senior IPS officer was found dead at his private residence in Chandigarh with a gunshot wound. His service weapon, an eight-page "final note," and a will were recovered from the scene.

Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the late IPS officer, had made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia (Transferedm but posting pending). She is demanding registration of an FIR against the two of them. Kumar's wife had filed a written complaint to the police, where she stated that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. (ANI)

