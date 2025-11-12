School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 13, 2025: Reading news headlines during morning assemblies helps students stay updated on important current events and develop a better understanding of the world around them. School assemblies serve not only as a routine start to the day but also as a platform to build discipline, unity, and awareness. By reading these school assembly news headlines from national, international, sports, business, and entertainment news, students gain valuable insights that go beyond classroom learning. Here are some of the major headlines to share in today’s school assembly, November 13.

National News For School Assembly

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Supreme Court Seeks Report From Punjab, Haryana on Steps Taken to Curb Stubble Burning

CPI Inflation Declines to 0.25%; India Records Lowest Retail Inflation Drop in October, GST Rate Cuts Helped

Delhi Blast Case: Police Issues Alert for Red Ford EcoSport Car Suspected to Be Linked to Prime Suspect in Red Fort Blast

Shiv Sena Symbol Row: Supreme Court to Begin Final Hearing on January 21 in Symbol Dispute Between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde Factions

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Axis My India: NDA Likely To Secure Majority, Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Catch Up; Check Party-Wise Seat and Vote Share

International News For School Assembly

Delhi Blast: Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu Offers Condolences to PM Modi and People of India, Says ‘Terror May Strike Our Cities, but Will Never Shake Our Souls’

PM Narendra Modi Concludes Bhutan Visit, Emplanes for Delhi After High-Level Engagements on Cultural, Energy Ties

Concludes Bhutan Visit, Emplanes for Delhi After High-Level Engagements on Cultural, Energy Ties Turkey Plane Crash: Turkish Military Cargo Plane C-130 Crashes Near Georgia-Azerbaijan Border, Video Surfaces

Donald Trump on H-1B Visa: President Says ‘Not Much Talent in US’, America Has To Bring In Talent From Around the World

Boat Capsize in Gavdos: 3 Dead, 56 Rescued As Boat Capsizes off Greek Island

Sports News For School Assembly

Senuran Muthusamy, Laura Wolvaardt Win ICC Players of the Month Award for October 2025

Japan Masters 2025: Lakshya Sen Cruises Into Second Round; Kiran George, Ayush Shetty Exit Early

Cruises Into Second Round; Kiran George, Ayush Shetty Exit Early MCA Secretary Kamlesh Pisal Confirms Pune’s Interest in Hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Home Matches for IPL 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Welcomes FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Trophy in Lucknow

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Dharmendra Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital; Doctors Confirm He’s ‘Stable and Recovering Well’ (Watch Video)

Govinda Health Update: Actor Undergoes Tests After Being Advised To See Neurologist

Divya Dutta Wishes Dharmendra for Speedy Recovery, Reflects on How Actor Has Special Place in Her Life

Business News For School Assembly

Thomas Cook (India) Q2 profit dips 1.68 pc to Rs 70.75 cr

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles biz shares end 27 pc higher on debut trade

PhysicsWallah IPO receives 13 pc subscription on day 2

Nazara subsidiary acquires Mumbai franchise in Indian Pickleball League

Keeping up with daily news helps students enhance their confidence and communication abilities while fostering a sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute positively to society. This regular habit of reading headlines nurtures curiosity, critical thinking, and social awareness, inspiring students to form well-informed opinions and actively engage with the world around them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).