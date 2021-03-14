Amaravati, Mar 14 (PTI): The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 1,400 as 298 were added afresh, the highest single day spike since January 8, that took the gross to 8,91,861.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 164 patients had recovered and two more succumbed in the state, a health department bulletin said.

The total recoveries now touched 8,83,277 and toll 7,184, it said.

The state has now completed 1.45 crore tests that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 6.14 per cent.

The cumulative positives in Chittoor district crossed 88,000, the third highest in the state, as it added 90 fresh cases in a day.

It now has 479 active cases.

Guntur district added 48, Krishna, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam 32 fresh cases each.

Kurnool, which reported zero cases on Saturday, added 14 on Sunday while Kadapa added 12 and Prakasam 11.

The remaining five districts reported less than 10 new cases each, according to the bulletin.

SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts saw one fresh COVID-19 fatality each in a day.

