New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9:20 pm:

NATION

DEL19 MODI-LD MANN KI BAAT

Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a 'diya' for them: PM Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that India stands firmly with its brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to light a 'diya' at their homes to honour security forces guarding the country's borders while they celebrate festivals.

DEL46 DEF-RAJNATH-2ND LD LAC

India wants end to border tension with China but will not cede an inch of land: Rajnath after performing Shastra Puja

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India wants an end to the border tension with China in eastern Ladakh but at the same time forcefully asserted that Indian soldiers will never allow even an inch of the country's land to be taken away by anyone.

DEL35 DEF-ARMY-COMMANDERS

Army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, internal reforms at 4-day conference from Monday

New Delhi: Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive assessment of India's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control with China at a four-day conference beginning Monday, government sources said.

DEL39 UP-BJP-LD CHINA

PM has ‘decided' date of war with China, Pak: UP BJP president

Ballia: In a controversial remark, BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “decided” when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China.

DEL23 VIRUS-RECOVERY RATE

COVID-19: Recovery rate touches 90 pc; only 8.5 pc of total caseload active in India

New Delhi: With a total of 70,78,123 people having recuperated from COVID-19, the national recovery rate for the disease has touched 90 per cent, while 62,077 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours as against 50,129 new cases of the infection reported in the same period, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL30 BJP-CONG-RADICAL

Cong has formed 'radical syndicate' with Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI; RJD also its part: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of forming a “radical syndicate” along with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Popular Front of India and supporting extremism in the country, and asked if Tejaswi Yadav and his party RJD in poll-bound Bihar are also part of the alleged arrangement.

CAL11 BH-POLL-TEJASHWI-NITISH

Tejashwi says Nitish is tired, JD(U)-BJP hit back

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tired and no longer able to manage Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, drawing sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling NDA.

LEGAL

LGD1 SC-MINORITIES

Plea in SC seeks transfer of petitions challenging minority status of five communities

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of all pending petitions before various high courts challenging the validity of the Centre's 26-year-old notification declaring five communities -- Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsees -- as minorities.

LGD2 UP-COURT-NAWAZUDDIN

Actor Nawazuddin gets stay against arrest from HC in molestation case filed by wife: Lawyer

Muzaffarnagar: The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay against the arrest of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a molestation case filed here by his estranged wife against him and his four family members, according to his counsel.

BUSINESS

DCM12 BIZ-PF-INVESTMENT

Recognised PFs can invest in 'A' or higher rated securities: CBDT

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has allowed recognised provident funds to invest in 'A' or higher-rated debt securities, a move which will give them flexibility to retain their current investments in bonds even where such papers have been downgraded.

DEL28 BIZ-HDFC-PURI

Aditya Puri: A stickler who ensured a lot doesn't happen over coffee Mumbai: Aditya Puri shared HDFC Bank's secret sauce last year, offering reasons why the largest private sector lender has successfully ducked any impact from the volley of frauds that hit India Inc in the last decade and spared none of its peers.

DEL44 BIZ-AMAZON-FUTURE

Amazon gets interim relief; arbitration panel says Future cannot sell biz to RIL

New Delhi: Amazon on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold.

FOREIGN

FGN10 US-BIDEN-INDIA

Deeply value friendship with India: Biden

Washington: Slamming President Donald Trump for his comment on India's air pollution, former vice president and Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday said he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America's partnership with India.

FGN6 US-INDIAN-AMERICANS

Prez Trump understands power of Indian-Americans, says campaign official

Philadelphia (US): Indian-Americans have become a force to reckon with in the US and President Donald Trump understands their power, the president's re-election campaign official has said.

FGN24 US-TRUMP-OBAMA

Trump is seeking second term to help himself and his wealthy friends: Obama

Washington: US President Donald Trump is seeking a second term to help himself and his wealthy friends, Barack Obama has alleged, as he tore into his successor for not having a plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and walking out of an interview.

