New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Following are the highlights from the hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday on a batch of pleas concerning related to the ethnic violence in Manipur.

* SC terms "horrendous" video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports police handed them over to rioting mob; court asks probing queries over delayed registration of FIR

* SC moots idea of setting up of committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee probe; describes violence perpetrated against women in strife-torn Manipur as of "unprecedented magnitude"

* SC seeks reports about actions taken by state in around 6,000 cases related to ethnic strife and said Manipur police cannot be allowed to continue with its probe in view of news reports it was policemen who virtually handed over women to mob

* SC asks: What were police doing? Why was FIR in video case transferred to magisterial court on June 24 i.e. after one month and three days of incident

* This is horrendous, there are media reports these women were handed over to mob by police, we also do not want police to handle it, says SC.

* Crimes against women take place all over country. This is part of our social reality, says SC, adding, presently, we are dealing with something which is of unprecedented magnitude and pertains mainly to crimes and perpetration of violence against women

* Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre and state government, said Union of India has no objection if apex court monitors investigation

* Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for two women who were seen in May 4 video, said state police had collaborated with those perpetrating violence and victims want matter to be probed by independent agency on which they have confidence

* Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who argued for one of petitioners, pressed for SIT investigation in matter saying there was not much faith in CBI because Centre unfortunately "closed its eyes" to what was happening in the state.

