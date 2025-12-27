Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Apple growers from Himachal Pradesh have raised strong objections to the Indo-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, alleging that the reduction of import duty on apples from 50 per cent to 25 per cent will severely impact farmers across hill states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir.

A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh United Farmers' Organisation met State Horticulture, Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday, demanding immediate intervention by the Centre to safeguard domestic apple producers.

Speaking to ANI, the convener of the farmers' delegation, Harish Chauhan, said the agreement poses an existential threat to hill-state orchardists.

"The reduction of import duty from 50 per cent to 25 per cent under the Indo-New Zealand agreement will cause massive economic losses. If duties are further reduced to zero under future trade deals with Europe, the US, or other countries, it will prove to be nothing short of a death warrant for apple producers of hill states," Chauhan said.

He warned that Himachal Pradesh's apple-based economy, valued at nearly Rs 6,500 crore, and the combined Rs 26,000 crore economy of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand could collapse if cheaper imported apples flood the market.

"We get only one crop a year. If foreign apples dominate the market, families will not survive. Farmer distress and suicides could begin in hill states, something never seen before," he added.

The farmers are demanding that the import duty on apples be raised to 100 per cent and that a Minimum Import Price (MIP) of Rs 100 per kg be enforced immediately. Chauhan alleged that, despite officials' assurances, decisions were being made without consulting farmers."We are invited for discussions, but decisions are taken behind our backs. It feels like a stab in the back," he asserted.Responding to the concerns, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the state government would stand with farmers and take the issue to the Centre.

"Recently, the Central Government has signed a contract and trade agreement with a new government, under which the import duty on apples has been reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent. This is despite the fact that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh during the election campaign, he had promised that if the BJP formed the government, the import duty on apples would be increased to 100 per cent. At that time, the duty stood at 75 per cent, and he had assured that it would be taken to 100 per cent. Later, it was reduced to 50 per cent, and now this latest decision has been taken, which is an attempt to ignore the interests of farmers," said Negi.

He added that the duty had earlier been reduced from 75 per cent to 50 per cent and has now been cut further, calling it an attempt to ignore farmers' interests.

"The existing 50 per cent import duty has been cut to 25 per cent specifically for New Zealand. When New Zealand apples enter the Indian market, it will directly impact our farmers, while large traders will gain monopoly control. Apple producers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and even the northeastern states, where apple cultivation has expanded significantly, will all suffer heavy losses," the Horticulture Minister added.

Negi said a delegation had met him earlier in the day to discuss the future course of action.

"A delegation met me today regarding this issue and expressed deep concern. We discussed our future strategy. Their demand was that a meeting be held with the Chief Minister, including farmers, stakeholders, Members of Parliament from apple-growing regions, and all concerned parties, and that time be allocated to meet the Prime Minister to find a solution. If no solution emerges from there, it will become a very serious challenge for orchardists." Negi added.

Warning of wider global implications, Negi said, "This will not stop here. Even former US President Donald Trump has already made announcements in this regard. This is a major challenge for our orchardists because, in the coming time, similar pressure may come from Europe as well. If the Government of India brings import duties down to zero on agricultural imports, starting with New Zealand, it will become even easier for the United States to demand similar concessions, followed by China and other Asian countries. In that situation, India's apple growers will be left with nothing."

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had failed to safeguard farmers' interests.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is anti-horticulture and anti-farmer. They brought black farm laws, which had to be withdrawn only after the sacrifice of farmers, where around 750 farmers lost their lives. Now, apple orchardists are facing another major crisis. This BJP government has failed to protect the interests of orchard farmers and is instead promoting big industrialists. The state government will make every possible effort and will take up this issue forcefully in defence of farmers' interests," he added. (ANI)

