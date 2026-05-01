Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 1

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues on 1 May, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcome Delhi Capitals (DC) to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. RR vs DC IPL 2026 match of the tournament carries significant weight for both sides; Rajasthan aim to solidify their position within the top four, while Delhi are fighting to end a three-match losing streak and keep their postseason aspirations alive. RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Today’s IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

The match will follow the standard evening schedule for the 2026 season.

Fixture: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

Date: Friday, 1 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium

IPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Rights in India

Cricket fans in India can access the live action through both digital and linear platforms. The broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 remains split between the Star Sports Network and the JioStar digital venture. Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: RR Captain Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fee.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform offers coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

TV Telecast: For television viewers, the Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD channels. Regional fans can tune into Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Form Guide and Key Players

Rajasthan Royals enter the match in a strong position, currently sitting fourth in the points table with 12 points from nine matches. They arrive with significant momentum following a record-breaking successful chase of 223 against Punjab Kings. Under the leadership of Riyan Parag, the Royals have demonstrated a balanced attack, blending experienced international stars with emerging domestic talent. Riyan Parag Vape Row: 'Mothers Against Vaping' Call for Probe into RR Captain's Incident as Player Avoids Ban.

In contrast, the Delhi Capitals find themselves in seventh place with only six points. Their campaign has faltered in recent weeks, punctuated by a heavy nine-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they were dismissed for 75 runs. Captain Axar Patel faces the challenge of reorganising a batting lineup that has struggled for consistency beyond the contributions of KL Rahul.

While the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is historically a high-scoring venue, the dry heat has resulted in a hard surface that may offer some turn for the spinners in the middle overs. Dew is anticipated to play a minor role in the second innings, which may influence the toss-winning captain to bowl first. Rajasthan’s recent success in run chases suggests they would be comfortable pursuing a target, whereas Delhi may prefer to set a score to alleviate the pressure on their middle order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).