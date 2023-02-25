Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) Himachal BJP on Saturday slammed the Congress-led state government for de-notifying offices that were opened under the previous dispensation led by BJP.

"The Congress government is making an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the people on this issue and the reopening of two cyber police stations and another office is an indication that the Congress is realising its mistake," said state BJP Chief Suresh Kashyap in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Also Read | Commemorating #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Marking 75 Yrs of Independence! PBNS Brings to You … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Kashyap said that the state government got projects worth Rs 8,478 crore in the Union Budget with the Centre bearing 90 per cent of the cost of the projects, and urged the state government to deposit 10 per cent of its share at the earliest in the interest of the people.

The budget has been allotted for three big railway projects to improve connectivity, he said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Lays Foundation Stones of 138 Development Schemes in Tehri.

Lauding the works done under Smart City projects, Kashyap said that Shimla Municipal Corporation has come up with a new technology to generate electricity from solid waste.

He said the new tech will undergo an experiment soon, and if successful, it will be introduced across the nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)