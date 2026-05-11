India News | Himachal: Building Owner, Contractor and Mason Arrested in Shimla Construction Site Death Case

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Shimla Police have arrested the building owner, contractor and a mason in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who succumbed to serious head injuries after a brick allegedly fell from the seventh floor of an under-construction building in the Sanjauli area of the town.

According to Shimla Police, the latest arrests were made on Monday, when Avneet (32), a contractor originally from Mandi district and presently residing in Krishna Nagar, Shimla, and Mohammad Iqbal (47), a mason originally from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at Idgah, Lakkar Bazaar, were taken into custody.

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Police had earlier arrested the building owner, Shanta Lal Chopra, a resident of Tunnel View, Sanjauli, on May 10.

Police said the incident took place on April 29 at the under-construction Chopra residence in Sanjauli when a brick allegedly fell from the seventh floor and struck the minor boy, causing severe head injuries. The injured child was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, where he battled for life for 11 days before succumbing to his injuries.

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A spokesperson of Shimla Police said a case was initially registered at Sanjauli Police Station under Sections 125 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the course of the investigation, police teams collected physical evidence from the spot and recorded statements of witnesses. Subsequently, Section 105 of the BNS was also added to the case.

Superintendent of Police Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said the investigation was being conducted in a thorough and professional manner and that strict legal action would be taken against all persons found responsible for negligence in the matter.

"Both accused arrested on May 11 are being produced before the competent court as per legal procedure. Further investigation into the case is continuing," Shimla Police said. (ANI)

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