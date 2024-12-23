Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chaired a review meeting on centrally sponsored schemes on Monday and directed officials to expedite ongoing projects across various departments to ensure maximum benefits reach the people of the state.

He also emphasized the importance of conceptualizing and prioritizing new projects for the state's welfare.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the implementation and progress of schemes related to social welfare, backward class and tribal development, women's welfare, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and agriculture, an official release said. He underlined the necessity of completing these projects within stipulated timelines to prevent cost escalation and to accelerate the state's development.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to delivering top-notch facilities to citizens at their doorsteps and urged officers to adopt a proactive approach to serve targeted groups effectively. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness about government policies and programmes to ensure public participation and access to these benefits, the release said.

He highlighted the significant progress achieved by the state in the last two years, marked by the launch of several innovative initiatives aimed at public welfare. He asked the departments to generate awareness about the policies and programmes of the State Government among the public so that they can benefit from these schemes, the release mentioned.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretaries C. Paulrasu, Rakesh Kanwar, Ashish Singhmar, Rajesh Sharma, Rakhil Kahlon and Chief Minister's OSD Gopal Sharma were also present on the occasion while Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Secretary Abhishek Jain joined the meeting virtually, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)