Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced release of an additional Rs 100 crore for disaster-hit families to provide prompt relief, along with the launching of Rs. 3,000 crore project aimed at disaster mitigation and protecting livelihoods in affected areas, a release said.

The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across the State with enthusiasm and gaiety today. Functions were held at the State, District and Sub-Division levels to commemorate this historic occasion. The main attractions of the celebrations included the hoisting of the National Flag and an impressive march past by contingents of the State Police, Home Guards, NCC and the ITBP.

The State-level function was held at Sarkaghat in Mandi district, where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade, and took the salute of from an impressive march past presented by contingents of Police, Home Guards, NCC, ITBP, Uttrakhand Police, 3rd India Reserve Battalion Pandoh, District Mandi Police, Traffic Police, Ex-Servicemen League and Home Guard Band amid heavy rains. Deputy Superintendent of Police Umeshwar Rana commanded the parade, the release said.

He paid homage to the 222 persons who lost their lives in this year's disasters, as well as to the eight victims of the Maseran bus accident in Sarkaghat constituency. He assured that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with every affected family, the release said.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the growing impact of global warming on Himachal Pradesh, noting that frequent disasters have caused heavy losses to life and property in the State. Referring to the 2023 disaster in which the State suffered damages of Rs. 10,000 crore, he pointed out that despite the Central Government's assessment, Himachal received only Rs 1,500 crore, that too after two years.

He added that this year's disasters have once again caused severe losses, particularly in Mandi district, and the State has not received any financial assistance from the Centre so far.

He said that the State Government has already disbursed Rs 360.42 crore from its own resources to aid affected families. He expressed hope that Centre will soon extend financial support for the disaster affected families.

'Compensation for fully damaged houses has been increased from Rs. 1.3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, while for partially damaged houses it has been raised from Rs 12,500 to Rs 1 lakh. Houses rendered uninhabitable will also be treated as fully damaged for compensation purposes," he added.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the problem of chitta (Heroine) and said that the current State Government has been taking earnest efforts to protect the youth from chitta. "The government has implemented the PIT NDPS Act and seized property worth over Rs 42 crore from drug mafias. The State Government has made chitta testing mandatory in police recruitment," he said.

He also announced the launch of the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme, under which volunteers will be prepared to act as a bridge between the police and the general public. These young volunteers will not only help prevent the spread of chitta but also assist in awareness campaigns and provide timely, confidential information to the police, enabling strict action against drug mafias. A provision for incentive payments will also be made for these volunteers, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of the Nasha Mukti Roktham and Punarvas Board, which will include experts from the Home, Health, Social Justice & Empowerment, Education, Youth Services & Sports, Panchayati Raj, and Prison Departments, along with NGOs and social scientists. This Board will work to prevent drug abuse and reintegrate youth trapped in addiction back into mainstream society. He said that, alongside this, the state government will ensure de-addiction and rehabilitation for the welfare of the youth caught in the drug trap. For this purpose, NITI Aayog, AIIMS, PGI, and the Health Department will jointly prepare an action plan, he added.

He further stated, "To eradicate chitta from its roots, I have directed the formation of anti-drug committees in villages and panchayats, consisting of the panchayat secretary, ASHA worker, Anganwadi worker, and a police constable. The police will gather drug-related information and share it with the committee. Superintendents of Police and SHOs will ensure that constables are designated at the panchayat level, meetings are held regularly, and monthly reports are sent to police headquarters. I expect no delays in this work, because timely action against drugs is the key to winning this fight."

Sukhu said that the state government has implemented reforms in the education sector, as a result of which Himachal Pradesh has reached the fifth position in the country in terms of providing quality education to the students. He announced that teachers in all government educational institutions will no longer retire in the middle of the academic session but will retire at the end of the session, which include teachers in schools, colleges, medical colleges, ITIs, polytechnic colleges, ayurvedic colleges, and nursing colleges. In addition, he announced the opening of 200 CBSE curriculum-based schools in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is continuously working to provide employment to the youth. During the last two and a half years, 23,191 youths have been given jobs in the government sector alone. Out of these, 5,452 posts of teachers have been filled, including 1,788 JBTs, 759 vocational teachers, 650 PGTs, 599 TGT (Arts), 405 TGT (Non-Medical), 410 TGT (Medical), 205 Shastri, 175 language teachers, and 458 drawing teachers. He said in the coming days, 9,535 more teaching posts will be filled in the education department.

"In the private sector, 51,425 youths have secured jobs, and more than 1,300 will be recruited into the police force in the next month. Furthermore, 600 patwari posts, 600 JBT posts, 200 doctor posts, and 300 panchayat secretary posts will also be filled," he added.

He said, "Our government believes in transparency, whether it is about jobs or decision-making. Over the last two and a half years, we have made efforts to ensure transparency at every level." He added that hardworking youth should get the fruits of their hard work. The present government disbanded the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board because, during the tenure of the previous BJP government, jobs were sold in the Board.

He said that the present State Government has taken a strict decision and eliminated this hub of corruption. In its place, the State Government has established the Rajya Chayan Aayog, which will conduct computer-based tests to ensure transparency and curb corruption, he added.

He further stated that the Government has taken another important step to ensure transparency and promote merit-based selection. He said previously, in examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, jobs were awarded solely on interview marks, while written exam marks were only qualifying and were not added to the final merit.

"We decided that final merit will now include both written exam and interview marks so that truly hardworking candidates get the jobs." The government is also serious about preventing cheating in exams. "We have decided to introduce a provision of three years' imprisonment for those who cheat or help others cheat in examinations, and for this, the government will bring a Bill in the next assembly session," he said.

The Chief Minister announced to construct a new bus stand at Sarkaghat, increase the bed capacity of Civil Hospital Sarkaghat from 100 to 150 beds and provide land for parking near Shiv Mandir Sarkaghat.

A colourful cultural programme was also presented by various cultural troupes. Home Guards also showcased the demo of life rescue techniques on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also honoured the participants of the Parade and cultural troupes on the occasion. Chief Minister was also presented a cheque of Rs one lakh by Jagannath of Sarkaghat towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (ANI)

