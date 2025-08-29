Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted a video conference to review the disaster situation in five districts - Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra and Mandi.

During the meeting, he assessed the current situation and directed officials to take prompt measures to mitigate the disaster's impact and provide relief to affected communities.

He discussed the present situation with the Divisional Commissioner of Kangra, stationed at Chamba, as well as with the Deputy Commissioner of Chamba and the Superintendent of Police, who are both stationed at Bharmour.

The Chief Minister sought information about the stranded Manimahesh Yatris, the losses incurred due to flash floods and heavy rains, and the status of relief and restoration works being carried out, a release said.

It was apprised that all the stranded devotees were safe and secure. They were being well attended, and a proper arrangement of food, shelter, first aid, and other necessities had been made for them.

The Chief Minister directed the restoration of communication services in other parts of the district, particularly in Bharmour, so that people stuck there could connect with their near and dear ones. In addition, directions were issued to make arrangements for the safe return of the devotees to their homes who were sheltered in large numbers in Chamba Chaugan, an official release said.

It was also informed in the meeting that Jio, Airtel and BSNL services have been restored in Chamba town. The meeting was informed that the 25 km road towards Bharmour from Chamba has been opened.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration officers in Chamba and Bharmour to accord utmost priority to evacuating the Manimahesh Yatris, especially women, children, and elderly people.

Sukhu was also informed about the status of roads blocked, disrupted electricity, irrigation and drinking water schemes, as well as the communication services in the affected districts and directed Deputy Commissioners of Mandi and Kullu to ensure smooth vehicular movement through other alternate routes.

He added that drinking water schemes and electricity should be restored as soon as possible, along with the opening of the blocked roads.

Inquiring about the situation in Bara-Bhangal, Kangra district, the Chief Minister directed the airdrop of food grains and other essentials to the people there. He also requested a speedy assessment of the land that had been washed away in the floods.

He also took stock of the restoration works at Indora, Fatehpur, and Pong Dam. It was informed in the meeting that the water level in the Pong dam has decreased, and people were relocated safely from areas submerged.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti to make efforts to evacuate all tourists by the evening. DC Lahaul-Spiti later informed that around 380 tourists stranded in Sissu were evacuated safely today. The Chief Minister requested that the evacuation of tourists be ensured through safe alternative routes.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that Jio and Airtel services have been restored, and further efforts are being made to restore services for other networks. It was also reported that the power supply has been restored in many areas, and generation has commenced at the Thirot electricity sub-station.

He also asked the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the district administration for the proper execution of the same.

It was also informed in the meeting that the Pathankot-Chamba road has been opened for all types of vehicles. The small vehicles were plying via the Kamand-Katola road towards Kullu.

However, the CM directed that the district administration ensure this alternate route is restricted to small vehicles, and heavy vehicles should be stopped at Mandi until the roads are cleared. It was also reported that, as of now, the Kullu-Mandi NH-03 has been opened to small vehicles. According to reports, all major roads in Mandi have been cleared, except for the one between Mandi and Sarkaghat via Basahi/Dharampur.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena informed CM that he was monitoring the situation on a daily basis and was taking appropriate steps to provide relief to the affected persons. (ANI)

