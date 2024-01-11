Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): As part of the state's Sukh Ashray Yojana, Nakshatra Singh from Bilaspur was provided documents of three biswa (0.094 acre) of land in her name for the construction of her house by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Oakover on Wednesday.

Nakshatra Singh is presently residing in the Women Working Hostel in Bilaspur.

Earlier, an amount of Rs 2 lakh was provided to Nakshatra Singh for start-ups (small-scale industry) under the Chief Minister Sukh Ashray Yojana.

She further provided employment to three women at her startup.

Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, informed that all documentation has been completed to provide funds to Nakshatra Singh to construct a house under the Yojana.

He also briefed that 128 children, aged between 18 and 27 years, have been registered in district Bilaspur under the yojana and are being provided various benefits of the scheme. (ANI)

