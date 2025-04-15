Killar (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday visited Balika Ashram at Killar in Pangi Valley and interacted with the children living there.

He inspected the classrooms and living rooms of the Ashram and gave necessary instructions to the officials, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has adopted all the orphan children as 'Children of the State' and the responsibility of their education and care lies with the state government.

The state government has given them this right by making a law. He obtained information from the girls living in Balika Ashram about the facilities being provided to them.

The Chief Minister announced providing Rs 5,000 each to all the girls of the Ashram as well as sending them on an exposure visit soon.

A day earlier, Sukhu also visited Eklavya School Killar and interacted with the children.

Sukhu also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Himachal Day.

He recalled the immense contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Dr YS Parmar, in securing statehood for the region.

The Chief Minister unfurled the National Flag and received the ceremonial salute. A parade was held, featuring six contingents led by IPS officer Ravi Nandan.

Addressing the State-Level Himachal Day function in Killar, Sukhu announced that the Udaipur-Killar road improvement was a top priority for the state government and the matter has been strongly taken up with the Union Government, resulting in the tender process nearing completion. He directed the administrations of the Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts to complete all necessary formalities and expedite the road construction work.

He announced making Pangi Subdivision as Himachal's first natural farming subdivision and granting Rs 5 crore as a revolving fund for this purpose. He also announced a Rs 60 per kg minimum support price for naturally grown barley and setting up a milk processing plant with a 10,000 capacity in the Pangi area. (ANI)

