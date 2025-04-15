Mumbai, April 15: In a significant judgment, the Kerala High Court has ruled that a woman cannot be permanently denied the right to seek maintenance through a private agreement, even if she had earlier agreed to waive it. The court emphasised that such an arrangement is against public policy and, therefore, legally unenforceable. Justice A Badharudeen issued the ruling while dismissing a petition filed by a man who challenged the family court’s decision to grant his former wife interim maintenance of INR 30,000 per month.

The couple, who divorced in 2018, had signed an agreement in 2017 that reportedly barred future claims related to alimony, dowry, or maintenance. The husband, a commercial pilot, argued that the agreement resolved all disputes between them and that his ex-wife had already taken her belongings. However, the woman later approached the court in 2021 under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, claiming interim maintenance based on his substantial earnings, reportedly over INR 15 lakh a month. 'Age Does Not Dim the Light of Love, It Only Makes It Shine Brighter': Kerala High Court Grants Bail to 91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing His Wife Who Accused Him of Having Illicit Relationships.

The family court assessed his gross monthly income at INR8.35 lakh and awarded interim maintenance accordingly. The husband contested the decision, pointing to the earlier agreement as grounds to reject her claim. The wife countered that the document had been created unilaterally by the husband and was itself the subject of another legal dispute. She maintained her right to seek financial support despite the agreement. 'Don't Shield Politicians', Kerala High Court Tells Investigating Officer To Probe INR 300 Crore Karuvannur Bank Fraud Case From All Angles.

The High Court upheld the family court’s order and stressed that a husband’s statutory duty to support his wife and children cannot be overridden by private contracts, even those filed as court compromises. It also directed the husband to clear all pending arrears within 30 days. Failure to do so would allow the wife to initiate legal action to recover the dues under the law.

