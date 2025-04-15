Agra, April 15: In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a 20-year-old woman was forcibly stripped of her hijab, and her male colleague was assaulted by a group of men while returning from work. The duo, affiliated with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, was targeted in the city’s Darzi Wali Gali on Saturday around 4 pm, police confirmed.

According to Muzaffarnagar city DSP Raju Kumar, six people have been arrested, and others will be nabbed soon. The attackers allegedly stopped the bike, demanded their names, and then beat them up. Video footage of the attack surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. Muzaffarnagar Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped by 2 Men Who Also Filmed Sexual Assault To Blackmail Her; Accused on the Run.

The woman, daughter of an EMI collection agent, stated in her complaint that she was accompanying a colleague to collect payments when 8-10 men blocked their way. She was manhandled, threatened, and filmed. The video shows her being surrounded, her hijab being pulled off, and both of them abused and shoved. Muzaffarnagar: Muslim Girl Harassed, Veil Pulled Off by Mob for Accompanying Man From Another Community in UP; 6 Arrested After Video Surfaces.

Police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to rioting, assault with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty, and intentionally causing hurt. Investigations are ongoing to identify the remaining accused.

