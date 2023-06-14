Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday presided over a review meeting with the PWD officials virtually and emphasized ensuring high-quality construction in all PWD project works.

The Chief Minister specifically instructed the department to prioritize the construction of tunnels for new road projects for the convenience of both local residents and tourists which would go a long way in saving the time and money of the commuters.

He also stressed constructing ropeways in the State.

Reviewing the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-3, Chief Minister said, "The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of 45 roads with an estimated cost of Rs. 422 crores have been approved for the State. Out of these, tenders for 44 roads have already been awarded."

He said that DPRs for more than 256 roads with an outlay of Rs 2,662 crore have been sent to the Union Government for approval in the second phase and these road constructions will encompass 644 kilometres using the FDR technique and 499 kilometres with a cement sub-base technique.

"Construction of 14 bridges in the second phase is also pending approval from the central government", he added.

In order to expedite infrastructure development, the Chief Minister directed to complete the pending 173 road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-1 and 17 road projects in the second phase within the current year.

He said that a budgetary provision of Rs 40 crore for the Mukhyamantri Sadak Rakh Rakhav Yojana has been made this year.

The Chief Minister said that under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), DPRs for four roads amounting to Rs 248 crore have been sent to the Government of India for approval, while the process of preparing DPRs for five additional roads was underway.

He also said that after the formation of the new government in the state, under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), 62 roads with an outlay of Rs 336 crores have been sanctioned till now.

He said that the State Government has sanctioned Rs 97 crore to decongest the Circular-road of Shimla city to facilitate the commuters. Additionally, Rs 4 crore has been allocated for the maintenance of roads in apple-growing areas, and Rs 6.50 crore for the Theog bypass.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also said that Rs 10 crore would be provided to convert the Tutikandi parking cum commercial complex into an office space, potentially relocating some government offices there.

"Rs 40 crore has also been allocated to construct a residential complex at Brockhurst, Shimla to provide better accommodation to the Government employees," he added.

During the meeting, Public Works Department Minister, Vikramaditya Singh also emphasized ensuring quality in all departmental works and narrated various activities of the department undertaken during the last about six months.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Secretary of Public Works, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Advisor (Infrastructure), Anil Kapil, Advisor Planning, Dr Basu Sood and senior officers of the Public Works Department were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners and other officers of PWD were virtually connected. (ANI)

