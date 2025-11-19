Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HPCC President Pratibha Singh, Cabinet ministers Anirudh Singh, Dhaniram Shandil, Rohit Thakur and several other Congress leaders paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at the historic Ridge on Wednesday. They remembered her contribution to India's unity, courage and global stature.

Speaking to the media after the tribute ceremony, Chief Minister Sukhu said that we all should remember her contribution. "Today is the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi ji. We are offering our heartfelt tributes to her. Because of her courage and determination, she became the first woman Prime Minister of the country," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Gandhi's role in safeguarding India's territorial and national integrity. "For the unity and integrity of the nation, she sacrificed her life. The Bangladesh that exists today was the result of her vision. She believed that India, surrounded by enemies on several sides, must be freed from those challenges, and she created a new nation in the form of Bangladesh. Only Indira Gandhi could have achieved this; she alone had such courage," he added.

Sukhu added that her ideals continue to guide Congress workers, "We must walk on the path she showed us. She remains a source of inspiration for all members of the Congress Party," he said.

Remembering her immense contribution to nation-building, the Chief Minister said that Indira Gandhi's visionary decisions laid a strong foundation for India's progress. "Her leadership in poverty alleviation, economic reforms, nationalisation of banks, boosting agricultural productivity, employment generation and social empowerment was unparalleled," he added.

He said that she made the supreme sacrifice to safeguard the unity and integrity of the nation.

Responding to Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur's criticism that the government was planning a celebration despite the state being under disaster conditions, Chief Minister Sukhu clarified that the upcoming programme marking the completion of three years of the Congress government was specifically meant for disaster-affected families.

"This programme is being organised for the disaster victims, and more assistance will be provided to them. Whenever a disaster occurs, it is the duty of the government to provide relief to those affected, and we are doing exactly that," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government remained committed to rehabilitation and relief efforts following recent calamities.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, HPCC President Pratibha Singh, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Sanjay Rattan, Harish Janartha, Ranjeet Singh Rana and Malender Rajan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, HIMUDA Vice Chairman Yashwant Chajta, Mayor Surendra Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Councillors, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, SP Sanjeev Gandhi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

