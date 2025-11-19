Bengaluru, November 19: In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old man killed his 34-year-old cousin by smashing his head with a hammer and buried his body inside an unoccupied house in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam town. The victim, a software engineer from Attibele, had gone missing on October 27 after travelling to meet his cousin, with whom he had earlier invested INR 40 Lakh. Police said the accused lured him with the promise of returning the amount before murdering him with a hammer. The body was later found buried in a government housing colony following a detailed investigation.

According to a Times of India report, the victim’s wife, Neha, had immediately suspected foul play and named the cousin, Prabhakar, in her missing persons complaint filed on November 1. However, Prabhakar initially misled investigators by claiming he had not met Shrinath and even produced false “evidence” to support his alibi. He further attempted to shift the blame by accusing Neha of murdering her own husband, a claim that raised police suspicion as no one had mentioned a murder angle until then. This prompted senior officers to convert the missing case into a kidnapping probe. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Exposes Himself, Masturbates in Front of Woman Walking Her Dog in Indiranagar; Probe Launched.

As the investigation intensified, police detained Prabhakar for questioning, during which contradictions began to emerge in his statements. Under sustained interrogation, he eventually confessed to killing his cousin after Shrinath repeatedly demanded the return of the investment. Police said Prabhakar admitted to smashing Shrinath’s head with a hammer inside a government housing colony on the outskirts of Kuppam. With the help of his associate Jagadish, he dug a pit inside an unoccupied building and buried the body to conceal the crime. Bengaluru Shocker: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly as Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell, Surrenders To Police.

Following the confession, a team of Attibele police, accompanied by the Kuppam tahsildar, visited the site on November 16 and exhumed the decomposed body. Investigators confirmed that both Prabhakar and Jagadish, identified as history-sheeters from Kuppam, had played key roles in the murder and cover-up. The duo has been arrested, and police are probing whether the financial dispute was the sole motive or if others were involved. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

