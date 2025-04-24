Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday held detailed discussions with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials on their role in the border districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and issues concerning security along the India-China border.

Sukhu held a meeting with Sanjay Gunjyal, Frontier Commander of the Northern Frontier Headquarters of the ITBP, Dehradun.

Various topics were deliberated upon, including a roadmap for promoting border tourism in the frontier regions of the state, procurement of local produce for ITBP supplies, and provision of medical services to local communities through ITBP healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister said that to strengthen disaster management, the state government would establish improved coordination with the ITBP's regional response centre. He said that helipads located in ITBP-controlled zones could be utilised to promote tourism in remote areas. All formalities in this regard would be completed in consultation with the force, which would also help enhance connectivity.

CM Sukhu said that the state government was taking several steps to strengthen the rural economy. If ITBP procures food products directly from local residents, it would create employment opportunities and benefit farmers and horticulturists.He urged ITBP officials to prioritise the involvement of local residents in construction projects after completing all requisite formalities.

The Chief Minister also directed the state officials to expedite all procedures for establishing communication towers in border areas.

He lauded the developmental efforts and other initiatives undertaken by the ITBP in frontier regions.

Commander Sanjay Gunjyal briefed the Chief Minister about the steps taken under the Vibrant Village Programme for the construction of three proposed roads in the Sangla Valley and Kaurik area. He also shared details of 15 additional roads proposed in remote and forward border regions of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister virtually attended the meeting and shared his views and suggestions.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Chairman, Milkfed Budhi Singh Thakur, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Secretary Animal Husbandry Ritesh Chauhan, DIG ITBP Pawan KR Negi and Barinderjit Singh, Commandant Vasant Nogal and Sunil Kumar Senani and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

