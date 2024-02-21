Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomed the Supreme Court decision upholding the verdict of the High Court regarding the ownership of Hotel Wildflower Hall.

Expressing satisfaction with the apex court's ruling, the Chief Minister said that it safeguarded the interests of Himachal Pradesh.

Attributing the decision to the meticulous efforts undertaken by the State Government in advocating its case effectively before the Apex Court, Sukhu said, "Renowned lawyer Mukul Rohatgi was engaged to ensure comprehensive representation and safeguard the State's interests in the legal battle. The outcome of this verdict reflects the government's steadfast dedication to protect the interests of Himachal Pradesh."

The Oberoi Group had held possession of the prestigious property for last many years, and now the Supreme Court has ordered them to vacate it within a year.

The State Government will deliberate on the future course of action regarding the property, once it gets possession, emphasizing a decision that aligns with the best interests of Himachal, said the Chief Minister.

Wildflower Hall was owned by Lord Kitchener. Hotel Wildflower Hall was being run as a hotel by HP Tourism Development Corporation but a fire gutted it in 1993. Officials said it was handed over to East India Hotel (EIH) Ltd, the flagship company of the Oberoi Group, for being run by way of a joint venture but the government terminated the agreement in 2002. (ANI)

