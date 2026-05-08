India News | Himachal CM Sukhu Urges Generous Contributions Towards the Red Cross Fund on World Red Cross Day

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): A group of children and Red Cross volunteers called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of World Red Cross Day 2026 in Shimla on Thursday and presented him with a Red Cross sticker, marking the observance of the humanitarian day.

The Chief Minister also contributed towards the Red Cross Fund on the occasion and interacted with the visiting children and volunteers.

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CM Sukhu urged all sections of society to contribute generously towards the Red Cross Fund, stressing that the resources collected play a crucial role in providing timely assistance to people in distress and during emergencies.

Secretary, Hospital Welfare Section, State Red Cross Society Dr. Kimi Sood was also present on the occasion.

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In a separate development, the Chief Minister also reviewed various schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) during a meeting held last evening, and directed the corporation to gear up for the procurement of apples for the upcoming season under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

According to a statement released by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to ensuring the welfare of apple growers, especially small and marginal farmers and asked the HPMC to work towards maximising benefits for them. He instructed the officers to make all necessary arrangements before procurement begins for the next season and to notify procurement centres well in advance for the convenience of apple growers across the state.

The Chief Minister said that the HPMC procured a record 98,540 metric tonnes of apples in 2025 under the MIS, the highest in the history of the State. He added that last year, the HPMC was the sole agency responsible for apple procurement under the MIS scheme, whereas earlier, HIMFED had also been involved in the procurement process. However, the State Government entrusted the responsibility solely to the HPMC from last year, and the arrangement would continue in future as well.

He emphasized upon digitizing the functioning of the HPMC and said that from the next season, the entire procurement process and data should be digitised end-to-end to ensure transparency and hassle-free procurement for the horticulturists. (ANI)

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