New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

It was a courtesy call by the HP Chief Minister.

Besides discussing on issues of various development projects under implementation in the state, the Chief Minister also requested liberal assistance from the Centre for giving a fillip to the ongoing development works.

Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the state government will effectively implement the centrally launched schemes, 'Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna' which is aimed to revolutionise infrastructure and 'Parvatmala Yojna' for construction of ropeways.

He said that both these schemes would immensely benefit the people of the State, adding further that connectivity and infrastructure development were one of the main focus areas of the present government besides generating employment avenues for the people.

The Chief Minister also honoured the Prime Minister with a traditional memento, Himachali Shawl and cap.

The Prime Minister congratulated Sukhu on becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and assured him of all possible support to the state.

Sukhu also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This is his first meeting with the Union Home Minister after becoming Chief Minister. (ANI)

