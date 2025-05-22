Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has extended his felicitations to the youngest Everester, Kritika Sharma hailing from Sirmaur district for conquering the World's highest peak just at the age of 17 thus bringing laurels to the State and the country.

A National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet, Kritika, showed her prowess and her strong will power to scale Mount Everest, he said, adding further that her feat has set an example for the other youngsters of the State and she has become a source of inspiration for those interested in adventure sports.

Kritika has proved that 'where there is a will, there is a way' and nothing is invincible if one commits to surpass the hurdles.

The Chief Minister wished the best to Kritika Sharma and her entire team for this extraordinary success and such future endeavours.

In a post on X, CM Sukhu wrote, "NCC cadet Kritika Sharma, a resident of Gattadhar village of Sirmaur district, has brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh across the country by setting a new record by hoisting her victory flag on Mount Everest. His achievement will become a source of inspiration for the youth. Hearty congratulations to Krithika for her success and best wishes for a bright future."

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached a significant milestone as its expedition team successfully scaled Mount Everest (8,848m) on May 18.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the team comprised 10 NCC cadets (five boys and five girls), four Officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers, one Girl Cadet Instructor, and 10 Non-Commissioned Officers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the expedition from New Delhi on April 3, 2025.

The cadets selected were novices from across the country. They underwent a strict selection and training process. As part of their preparation, they conducted a pre-Everest Expedition at Mt Abi Gamin. The final team of 15 cadets was then selected to undergo winter and technical training at the Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen Base Camp. After months of training, ten cadets were selected for the Mount Everest Expedition.

The team, comprising the youngest climbers with an average age of 19 years, became the centre of attraction and were noted for their fitness and discipline during acclimatisation training at various stages of the ascent. Sherpas of Nepal praised the NCC team for their physical readiness and morale. (ANI)

