Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Dharamshala turned breathtakingly white after receiving heavy snowfall on Friday, with vehicles and houses covered in a thick blanket of snow.

Tourists and residents showcased excitement over the picturesque scene, bundling up to enjoy the cold.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dharamshala recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, while Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8°C and a minimum of -0.4°C.

A tourist from Chandigarh expressed delight over the snowfall in Dharamshala and emphasised the need to prepare for extreme cold for people travelling to the area, saying, "We are enjoying it right now...bring everything you can, such as shoes and all; it is only going to come in handy."

Earlier, as many as 535 roads, including four National Highways, were closed across Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall while large-scale snow clearance operations were underway, the Public Works Department (PWD) said on Friday.

According to an official brief from the State Disaster Management Authority, a review meeting on snow clearance was chaired by the Engineer-in-Chief, HPPWD, through video conference with all Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers, directing them to ensure time-bound restoration of roads in snow-affected areas.

The PWD said 264 machines, including 78 departmental JCBs, 128 hired JCBs, 18 robots, 10 dozers and 30 tippers, have been deployed for snow clearance operations across the state. Officers posted in snow-affected areas and proceeding on leave were also directed to immediately report back to duty.

The estimated loss due to snowfall has been pegged at ₹6.03 crore, the department said.

In Shimla city and surrounding areas, heavy machinery was deployed on key routes, including the Tutikandi-Mehli, Mehli-Fagu, Fagu-Narkanda and Theog-Kotkhai-Hatkoti National Highway stretches, along with major city roads such as Sanjauli, Lakkar Bazaar, Chhota Shimla, Kasumpti and Shimla-Mandi Road. (ANI)

