Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday inaugurated the four-day International Lavi Fair at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the Lavi Fair holds immense cultural and trade significance and stands as a living symbol of the State's glorious traditions. "This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, is not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival that unites tradition, community, and cultural exchange," said the Governor.

Recalling the contributions of former Chief Minister Late Shri Virbhadra Singh, the Governor said that it was under his leadership that the fair received international status. "Earlier, the Lavi Fair was organised through mutual understanding among traders and local communities. Today, it represents the collective spirit and unity of the people," he added.

The Governor lauded the organisers for showcasing Himachal's rich cultural heritage through performances by artists from various districts. He said such festivals provide a platform for promoting traditional arts, music, and crafts, thereby keeping alive the customs and values that bind families and communities together. "Our traditions play a vital role in connecting generations, and festivals like Lavi ensure that this legacy is passed on to the youth," he remarked.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, Shukla called for united efforts to eradicate it. He said that while the police have been taking effective action against those involved in the illegal drug trade, strong community participation is essential to completely root out this social evil. "We must stand together against forces spreading addiction like chitta which is destroying families," he emphasised.

The Governor also underscored the importance of environmental conservation, stating, "If we protect the environment, Himachal itself will remain secure and prosperous." He expressed grief over the recent explosion in Delhi and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Shukla appreciated the efforts of the district administration and organising committee for maintaining the traditional spirit of the Lavi Fair while also introducing new attractions. He said that the display of local crafts, woollen products, and dry fruits not only highlights Himachal's cultural wealth but also provides artisans and farmers valuable opportunities to market their products.

The Governor also inaugurated exhibitions set up by various government departments and organisations, and showed keen interest in their initiatives and welfare schemes.

Local MLA Nand Lal, in his welcome address, said that the Lavi Fair has historical and commercial importance, particularly known for its trade in woollen goods. He expressed happiness that sports activities are now being integrated into the fair, enhancing its appeal among the youth.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organising Committee Anupam Kashyap welcomed and honoured the Governor and briefed him about the activities and events being held during the fair.

Folk artists from different regions of Himachal presented colourful cultural performances on the occasion, showcasing the State's rich traditions and festive spirit.

Zila Parishad Chairperson Chandraprabha Negi, Nagar Parishad Chairperson Muskan Negi, Secretary to Governor C P Verma, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

