Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): In a scathing attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, former Industry Minister and senior BJP MLA Bikram Singh Thakur described the state administration as a "complete failure over the past two and a half years", accusing it of misleading the public, mismanaging resources, and imposing unjust financial burdens on common citizens.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Thakur said the current state of affairs in Himachal Pradesh is akin to "propaganda-driven governance" seen in Pakistan.

"The kind of false information that people blindly believe in Pakistan is being replicated in Himachal Pradesh. It pains me to say this, but the image of our state is deteriorating under this government. It works against the interests of the common man," said Thakur.

Thakur accused the state of introducing regressive policies that are excluding deserving citizens from welfare schemes. Referring to the new survey criteria for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

He said, "The state has set an income limit of Rs 50,000 annually for BPL eligibility. But in practice, patwaris and panchayat heads are refusing to list eligible citizens unless they're already on the BPL list. It's a vicious loop."

He pointed out that during the BJP's tenure, land ownership of up to two hectares was also considered a key criterion to identify eligible BPL families, but the Congress government has disregarded it.

"Panchayat powers have been usurped and transferred to bureaucrats. Earlier, tenders for local works were managed by panchayats; now, the Block Development Officers (BDOs) control them. Even when powers were nominally restored to panchayat heads, all final control remains with the BDOs," he said.

Thakur alleged that this has opened the door to corruption, with the state allegedly favouring certain contractors and groups close to the ruling party.

Thakur also highlighted the plight of thousands of contractual and irregular employees, such as panchayat chowkidars and Sikhsha Karmis (temporary teachers).

"Since September 2022, employees under the Zila Parishad cadre have not been regularised. Chowkidars haven't received salaries for five months. There are 900 vacancies for chowkidars alone," he claimed.

He also slammed the government for withdrawing unspent funds from panchayats. "Last year, Rs 25,000 was forcibly taken back from each panchayat. During the Kangra Utsav, every panchayat was made to contribute Rs 3,200 under pressure," he said.

"On February 21, the minister said the government would clear Rs 385 crore in dues. On April 19, he promised full payment by April 30. Just a day ago, he said Rs 90 crore would be cleared in a few days. How can anyone believe these shifting deadlines?" asked Thakur.

The BJP MLA outlined the burden being placed on citizens and industries through steep hikes in electricity charges and connection fees.

"Domestic electricity that used to cost 13 paise per unit is now unaffordable. Night tariff benefits for small industries have been removed. Environmental and milk cess have been added under new names," he added.

According to Thakur, connection fees have doubled: Charges that were Rs 50 are now Rs 100, Rs 200 connections are now Rs 400, For 3,000 KW, the fee has jumped from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,500.

"Industrial units operating at peak efficiency are being crushed. Thousands of workers are losing jobs. First we had Van Mitras (forest friends), then Pashu Mitras (animal friends), and now the government wants to appoint Pakshi Mitras (bird friends). These are unnecessary posts with no real need," he said.

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Operation Sindoor, a recent military mission by Indian forces, Thakur said,"A person will only speak as wisely as their intellect allows. The country knows the Gandhi family's record and their value system. I don't need to elaborate."

He praised the Indian armed forces for the success of the operation, stating.

"Our soldiers used advanced techniques and cut Pakistan to size. Operation Sindoor is a glorious success and a strong message to our enemies," he asserted.

The BJP MLA also criticised the recent launch of a Super Speciality Hospital in Shimla, claiming it was done without adequate infrastructure.

"They've started the hospital without essential facilities. Even a simple registration slip costs Rs 10. There's no digital payment option. This is an injustice to patients," he said.

Thakur also expressed regret over the discontinuation of the Himcare health scheme, initiated under the BJP government for citizens not covered by Ayushman Bharat.

In one of his most biting remarks, Thakur said the financial condition of the state has become so poor that, "The Chief Minister and his ministers should stand at major intersections across Himachal Pradesh with begging bowls in their hands. That might be the only way they can collect funds to run the government."

He said by warning the government that youth are growing restless, corruption is on the rise, and law and order is deteriorating. He urged the government to rethink its decisions before the public turns against them. (ANI)

