Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): The government of Himachal Pradesh ended all restrictions that were imposed in the state to curb COVID-19 infections on Friday.

The decision came after a steep decline in the positivity rate of cases in the state. The use of masks and hand hygiene would continue in the state as an overall response to the pandemic.

"Wherever any surge in number of cases is observed, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may consider taking prompt and proactive action at the local level, as advised by Health Ministry from time to time," informed the Himachal Pradesh government in an official statement.

The district administration was directed to be observant of the situation in the areas.

The state government also instructed all the departments and organisations of the government, district magistrates, police officials and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directions. (ANI)

