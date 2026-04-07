Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Acting Chief Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh government Sanjay Gupta has come under fresh scrutiny after a stay by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on his February 24 order.

Gupta is already under the scanner in the controversial Chester Hills land case marked by RERA notices and allegations of environmental violations.

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The latest development follows repeated communications by the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HP RERA) and mounting allegations of large-scale irregularities, further intensifying pressure on the top bureaucrat.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded Gupta's immediate removal and registration of an FIR, alleging misuse of authority and corruption.

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The interim order by Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua came on a petition filed by the Municipal Corporation of Solan, which challenged the Chief Secretary's jurisdiction. The court stayed clause (c) of the February 24, 2026 order, observing prima facie overstepping of powers and directing that it shall remain inoperative till the next hearing.

According to the writ petition, the case relates to alleged illegal construction by private respondents who are accused of demolishing a public pathway despite repeated objections from local residents and statutory notices issued by the Municipal Corporation.

The petition states that the Municipal Corporation of Solan had issued notices directing the stoppage of construction under relevant provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act after finding violations. However, the respondents allegedly continued construction while denying the existence of any public path.

The civic body has argued that despite ongoing violations and complaints, the Chief Secretary passed the February 24 order overriding municipal action, which has been challenged as being without jurisdiction and contrary to established legal provisions.

The plea, filed through advocates Rakesh Thakur and Nitin Sood, includes extensive documentation such as the impugned order, earlier administrative directions, notices under Sections 211 and 254(1) of the Municipal Corporation Act, demarcation reports, replies, appeal records and land records.

Amid demands for an FIR against Gupta, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari declined to comment, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

"I will not be able to speak on this at this point. It would not be appropriate to comment as several aspects are emerging in the media. If any direction comes from the government or responsibility is fixed, we will take action accordingly," he said.

The controversy has been further intensified by HP RERA's repeated notices seeking information on alleged benami transactions and violations of land laws in the Chester Hills project, alongside concerns over environmental damage and impact on local farmers.

With judicial scrutiny, regulatory intervention and political pressure converging, the Chester Hills case has emerged as a major governance flashpoint in Himachal Pradesh, raising serious questions over administrative jurisdiction, land use violations and accountability at the highest levels. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)