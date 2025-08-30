Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 30 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken a stern stance against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for failing to maintain the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (NH-5), warning that toll collection at the Sanwara plaza could be halted if urgent remedial measures are not implemented.

A division bench of Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma, in its order dated August 28, observed, "Apparently, the Authorities of the NHAI are turning a blind eye even to maintain the premium Highway."

The court noted that the petition on the matter has been pending since 2017 and that construction and renovation work on the stretch has been ongoing for an extended period.

Directing the NHAI's Regional Officer for Himachal Pradesh to appear in person at the next hearing, the bench asked for a "comprehensive plan" on how the highway will be maintained.

The court also ordered the agency to submit details of toll revenue collected at Sanwara since the case began, cautioning that "similar orders are likely to be passed regarding the closure of the toll tax at Sanwara" if conditions do not improve.

Highlighting the frequent disruptions at "Chakki Moud," the court noted the road had been closed on more than three occasions in July and August 2025, with two-way traffic reduced to a single lane, causing jams up to 5 km on either side.

This causes inconvenience not only to the general public but also affects the State's economy, especially during Apple Season, when trucks carrying perishable produce travel to the plains daily, the order stated.

The bench also sought details of contractors working on the Parwanoo-Solan and Solan-Kaithlighat stretches, questioning whether contracts were being awarded to specific firms "apparently deficient in providing adequate service."

Expressing safety concerns over the major bridge near Apollo Tyres, Salograh, the court noted that Pier P-1, with a height of 77.280 metres, had been found deficient in stability and load-bearing capacity. Rectification was pending due to approval.

The NHAI was directed to provide details of the expenditure incurred on raising these piers, including whether they would be used or abandoned, and whether any action was proposed against the contractor.

The bench also criticised factual inaccuracies in the affidavit filed by the Project Director, NHAI Shimla, regarding the frontage of a stone crusher along the highway.

Contrary to the claim of a 50-metre stretch, the court said the frontage was "not less than 200 metres," thereby narrowing the road.

The case is listed for the next hearing on September 18, 2025. (ANI)

