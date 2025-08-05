Rivers overflow as the district continues to struggle with heavy rainfall and cloud bursts. (Photo/ANI)

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Continuous heavy rainfall across Kullu and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh has thrown life out of gear. Several rivers are in full spate, causing widespread concern, while landslides and waterlogging have disrupted connectivity and daily life.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been blocked at multiple locations due to falling boulders and mudslides, halting vehicular movement on both sides. Commuters are stranded, and authorities have issued advisories urging people to avoid non-essential travel.

In Mandi district's Balh subdivision, many low-lying areas are facing severe waterlogging. Rainwater has entered homes and shops, prompting locals to take refuge on higher ground.

Meanwhile, a total of 309 roads, including National Highway 305 (NH-305), remain blocked due to landslides and debris flows. The SDMA also confirmed that 236 water supply schemes and 113 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are currently non-functional, significantly affecting public life and essential services.

District-wise data shows that Mandi has emerged as the worst-hit region, reporting 23 rain-related deaths and 14 fatalities in road accidents. The district also leads in terms of infrastructure damage, with 167 roads blocked, and the highest number of disruptions to water supply (74 schemes) and power services (91 transformers). Kangra district follows with 24 weather-related fatalities and six accident deaths, while Kullu reported 10 monsoon-related deaths and eight road fatalities. Chamba and Shimla have also recorded multiple casualties and widespread damage.

Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, which together account for a major share of road blockages and public service breakdowns. National Highway-505 in Lahaul-Spiti also remains closed due to landslides and flash floods, cutting off vital access routes.

The SDMA report noted that the cumulative damage to public property, including roads, power lines, water systems, health infrastructure, and schools, exceeds Rs 1,71,495 lakh, with over 88,800 hectares of crops affected, primarily in agriculture and horticulture. (ANI)

