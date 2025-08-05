New Delhi, August 5: The leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet on Tuesday at 10 am in the Parliament Library Building, in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Following the meeting, MPs of the alliance will stage a protest at 10:30 am in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The protest will be held under the slogan, 'our vote, our right, our fight'.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party is scheduled to take place today at the Parliament Library Building (PLB). The meeting will be attended by NDA members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. PM Narendra Modi To Address NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting Today During Ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The meeting comes amid a stalemate in Parliament over the opposition demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The opposition parties are demanding the withdrawal of SIR. The Lok Sabha could not take up the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for discussion amid opposition protests.

Amid opposition protests, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that following an all-party meeting, time had been allotted in the BAC meeting to discuss the National Sports Bill and the Anti-doping Bill. He urged members not to waste the time of the House and condemned their stance. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaivya said that bills are important and urged opposition members to allow discussion. INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet Over Dinner at Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Residence on August 7 Amid ‘Vote Theft’ Claims, Say Sources.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, also urged members to allow discussion to proceed. He said since the monsoon session began, the House has not passed any bill. Rijiju later said that the opposition has continued with disrupting proceedings even as the third week of the monsoon session has begun.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed repeated adjournments over the opposition's insistence on a demand for discussion on the SIR in poll-bound Bihar. Rijiju had said last week that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules, but there cannot be a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as it is a process undertaken by a constitutional body, the Election Commission of India. "I want to clarify that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules. There cannot be a discussion on SIR because it is a process undertaken by a Constitutional body, and it is not happening for the first time..." Rijiju told ANI.

