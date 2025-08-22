Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Public life in Himachal Pradesh remained severely disrupted as 338 roads, 132 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 141 water supply schemes were out of service due to rain and related incidents in the past 24 hours, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The data released at 10:00 am on Friday showed that NH-305 was closed at multiple locations, including Balichowki, Gajadahar, and Feredanallah, with alternate routes via Kandugad also blocked. Mandi district reported the highest number of road closures (165), followed by Kullu (123) and Kangra (21).

The SDMA's district-wise utility status indicated that Kullu was the worst hit in power disruptions, with 77 DTRs down, while Mandi topped in water supply outages, with 54 schemes affected. Kangra reported eight water schemes disrupted, and power restoration work was in progress in Dharamshala, Nurpur and Dehra subdivisions.

Officials said road-clearing teams, electricity board workers, and Jal Shakti department staff were working in coordination to restore services at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 287 lives so far, with 149 fatalities caused by rain-related incidents and 138 due to road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative loss report, covering June 20 to August 21, 2025, shows that rain-related deaths were caused by landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning, fire, snake bites, avalanches, electrocutions, falls from steep slopes, and other mishaps. Among these, drowning accounted for the highest number of casualties (30), followed by cloudbursts (17) and landslides (10).

Road accidents, which claimed 138 lives during the same period, were reported across all districts, with Mandi (22 deaths), Chamba (21), and Kangra (18) recording the highest tolls.

In addition to the human toll, the state has reported the loss of 1,148 animals and damage to 303 houses, along with significant losses to crops, horticulture, and public infrastructure. The SDMA estimated the total financial loss during the monsoon season at over ₹2,28,226.86 lakh.

District-wise, Mandi has suffered the heaviest infrastructural losses, while Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba have seen widespread damage to homes, roads, and power networks.

Authorities said restoration work is ongoing, but persistent rain and the threat of fresh landslides continue to hamper operations. (ANI)

