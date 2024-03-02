Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting held in Shimla on Saturday gave its approval to the Excise Policy for the financial year 2024-25 through auction-cum-tender.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting.

The Cabinet accorded its sanction to engage 1000 Multi-Task Workers in the Animal Husbandry Department to support Veterinary officers for the effective functioning of the department.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to fill up 30 posts of JOA (IT) in the Public Works Department and also to fill up four vacant posts of senior draughtsman in the Architect wing of the Public Works Department.

Approval was given to regularise the services of 46 eligible teachers engaged under PTA policy who fulfil the requisite qualifications as per instructions of the Government.

It also decided to purchase 10 Food Safety Vehicles and hire the services of 10 food analysts, 10 attendants and 10 drivers in the Health Department.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade Government Middle Schools (GMS) Bangal Chowki, Thrangran, Salihar, Bohan Bhatti, Dehrian to Government High School (GHS), GHS Chaukath to Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Jawalamukhi assembly constituency, GMS, Chandraun to Government High School in Jaisinghpur sub-division of Kangra district.

It upgraded various schools of district Chamba which includes GMS Fagot to GHS, and up-gradation of Government High Schools, Jolna, Rang, Bharari and Matholu to Government Senior Secondary School. It also upgraded the Government Middle School, Karana to the Government High School in Development Block Theog of Shimla district along with requisite posts.

The Cabinet gave its nod to include more areas of Gram Panchayats Mashobra and Beolia under the ambit of Municipal Corporation Shimla to provide better facilities to the residents of the area.

The Cabinet decided to open Divisions of Jal Shakti Vibhag at Jwalamukhi, Jaisinghpur and Palampur in Kangra district and decided to shift the Division of Jal Shakti Vibhag from Dalhousie to Chowari in Chamba district. Nod was given to restructure the Kasumpati, Sunni, Nerwa and Matiana Divisions of Jal Shakti Vibhag in Shimla district to facilitate the people in a better way.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade 50 bedded Civil Hospital at Haroli in Una district to a 100-bed Hospital, up-gradation of Primary Health Centre in Gumma in Shimla district to a Community Health Centre, opening of Health Sub Centre at Kandi in Gram Panchayat Kota Pab in district Sirmaur and opening of Primary Health Centre at Baliwal in Una district along with requisite posts.

The decision was also taken to transfer the Mamligh section of PWD to Solan PWD Division from Arki. The Cabinet decided to open a new PWD Division at Nadaun and Sub Division in Bijhari of Barsar assembly segment in district Hamirpur along with requisite posts. Additionally, it was also decided to open a new Division of PWD at Haroli along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts, upgrade Sub Tehsil Pragpur in district Kangra to Tehsil along with the creation and filling up of the posts.

It gave its nod to open the Sub Divisional Police Office at Dharampur in district Mandi, a Police Post at Ladraur under Police Station Bhoranj in Hamirpur and to upgrade Police Post Manikaran to a Police Station in district Kullu along with requisite posts. It was also decided to create and fill up posts of different categories to make the City Police Post Vardhman in the Baddi Police district. In addition to this, the Cabinet consented to upgrade the Health Sub Centre Kothari to the Primary Health Centre in Block Tikkar of district Shimla.

It approved the upgradation of district-level Chhinj Salyana, Lidbar Mela of district Kangra, Haroli Utsav in Una district and Ghumarwin Grishmotsav of Bilaspur district to State level Fairs besides upgrading the status of Holi Fair Jaisinghpur, Ajmer (Bharari) Grishmotsav district Bilaspur, Sangla Holi Utsav and Gangath Qaru Maharaj Mela as district level fairs. (ANI)

