Patna, March 02: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old videographer was shot dead in Makhnaha village, Darbhanga district, after his camera battery died during a birthday party he was filming. The deceased, identified as Sushil Kumar Sahni, a resident of the same village, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

TOI reported that Sahni was hired by a local resident, Rakesh Sahni, to film his daughter’s birthday party. However, when the camera’s battery discharged midway through the event, an enraged Rakesh allegedly shot Sahni in the mouth. Rakesh and his friends transported Sahni to DMCH but fled the scene upon arrival. Bihar: Teacher Arrives Drunk at School in Rohtas, Announces Holiday; Arrested.

The incident sparked outrage among the villagers, who blocked traffic on the Laheriasarai main road on Thursday morning, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The blockade, which caused a significant traffic jam, was eventually cleared after Benipur SDPO Sumit Kumar intervened. Bihar: Female Teacher Takes Students to Temple to Swear by Deities as Rs 35 Goes Missing From Purse, Transferred.

The deceased’s father has filed an FIR against Rakesh, who is currently absconding. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Rakesh is also involved in the illegal liquor trade. “We have detained three persons for interrogation in this connection, and raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” said the SDPO.

