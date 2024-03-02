Etawah, March 2: A police constable was hacked to death over an old family dispute here on Saturday, police said. The accused have been held and the murder weapon has been recovered, they said. Saifai Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Verma said the victim, Anil Kumar (36), was killed by his kin Darshan Singh and his friends who attacked him with a knife and a shovel on Saturday morning in Gauvepura village, Saifai. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Panic Engulfs After Burnt Body Found in Car Near Mathura Farm, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kumar, a constable posted in Mathura district, had come home on leave on Friday. "We have Darshan Singh and one of his accomplices and recovered the murder weapon from the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway," said the officer.