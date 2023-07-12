Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced a financial aid of Rs 25,000 each for those seeking shelter in the relief camps and Rs 1 lakh each for those who suffered significant property losses in Pandoh.

“After conducting an aerial survey of Chandertal and Losar in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached Mandi to assess the situation and meet those affected by the tragic flash floods and heavy rains,” read a press statement.

The Chief Minister visited the relief camps at Beas Sadan in Bhuli and Gurudwara Sahib in Paddal, inquiring about the well-being of the affected individuals.

“Due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions, the Chief Minister was unable to depart for Thunag. Nevertheless, he assured the affected people of the area that all possible assistance would be provided,” it added.

“MLA and former Minister Anil Sharma, Chairman of APMC Mandi Sanjeev Guleria, Congress Leader Pawan Thakur, Jeevan Thakur, Naresh Chauhan, Lal Singh Kaushal, Divisional Commissioner Rakhil Kahlon, SP Somya Sambshivan, ADC Nivedita Negi, and other senior officers accompanied the Chief Minister,” it said. (ANI)

