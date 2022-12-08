Shimla, December 8: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has retained his Seraj assembly seat in Mandi district, defeating nearest Congress rival Chet Ram by a significant margin of 31,788 votes.

Thakur has won the seat for the sixth time. A total of six candidates were in fray from the seat. The BJP leader has managed to hold onto his seat even though the party lost power to the Congress in the state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: CM Jairam Thakur Announces His Resignation As BJP Behind Congress.

The Congress has won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly in the state. The BJP has won 23 and is leading in two. An astute politician, Thakur loves to keep low profile. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Lost to Congress by Less Than 1% Vote Share, Says Outgoing CM Jairam Thakur.

During the election campaign, he sought votes in the name of development and works of the double-engine government. He had said the BJP would get a clear majority and change the tradition or "Riwaz" of people voting governments out every five years in the state.

