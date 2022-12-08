Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 were declared today. Results show Congress is on path to form government in the State. As per the latest trends, Congress has crossed the majority mark. Owing to the results, Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP Leader Jairam Thakur has announced his reignation. The outgoing CM Jairam Thakur said that "BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh polls by less than 1% vote share, and Congress won with least vote share in the state's history. But I respect the poll results. Hope Congress elects their CM soon & starts working for the state." Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Minister Ram Lal Markanda Loses From Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Seat.

