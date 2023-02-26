New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In this courtesy call, the Governor also discussed various developmental issues pertaining to Himachal Pradesh.

"Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, called on Prime Minister @narendramodi," Tweeted Raj Bhawan.

Earlier on February 18, Shukla was announced as the state's Governor alongside a slew of other significant transfers including the Governors of 12 states and the Lt. Governor of 1 UT appointed by order of the President of India.

He is the 29th person to assume the office of Governor of the Himalayan state superseding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Shukla a resident of Rudrapur in UP's Gorakhpur has served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) Finance and has been a 4-time MLA, besides spending a tenure in Rajya Sabha as well.

Shukla started his political journey with RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Talking with ANI previously Shukla said, "I would like to thank President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Union Home Minister for giving me this responsibility under their leadership. Whatever responsibility will be assign to me, I will try to fulfil all and give my hundred per cent during my work tenure."

Furthermore, he said, "I would definitely like to thank all my supporters and well-wishers who gathered at the residence to thank me for this. They all welcomed me with flowers, garlands and sweets and I am delighted." (ANI)

