Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Government has ordered the appointment and promotion of several officials in different departments on the recommendations of the Department Promotion Committee.

According to an official statement, the appointments were made in accordance with the H.P. Administrative Service Rules and after considering the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee and the H.P. Public Service Commission.

One of the key promotions is that of Kapil Tomar, who has been appointed as a substantive Tehsildar to the H.P. Administrative Service in the Level-18 of the Pay Matrix. The promotion is set to take effect from August 1, 2023, or from the date of joining as such, whichever is later.

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, in exercise of the powers vested in him under Rule-15 of the H.P. Administrative Service Rules, 1973 & on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee and in consultation with H.P. Public Service Commission, is pleased to order appointment/promotion of Kapil Tomer, substantive Tehsildar to the H.P. Administrative Service in the Level-18 of the Pay Matrix i.e. Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500/-, on regular basis, with effect from August 1, 2023, or from the date of Joining as such, whichever is later," the release said.

The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is further pleased to order the posting of Kapil Tomar, on his promotion to H.P. Administrative Service, as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Karsog, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, relieving Bachitter Singh, HPAS (2023), Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Thuriag, District Mandl, Himachal Pradesh, of this additional charge, in the public interest.

Another noteworthy promotion is of Jyoti Ram Chauhan and Munish Sharma, who has been promoted to the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer-cum-Under Secretary (Law-English) in the Law Department of H.P. Secretariat in the Level-21 of the Pay Matrix.

To bolster the agricultural sector, Rajesh Kaushik has been promoted as the Director of Agriculture, Himachal Pradesh. This prestigious appointment places him in Level-31 of the Pay Matrix.

Furthermore, Anup Kumar has been promoted to the post of Senior Special Private Secretary (HPSS) in the Level-26 of the Pay Matrix, while Kamal Kishore and Sanjeev Saini have been promoted to the posts of Special Private Secretary (HPSS) in the Level-23 of the Pay Matrix and Senior Private Secretary (HPSS) in the Level-21 of the Pay Matrix, respectively.

Additionally, Bhuri Singh Rana has been promoted to the post of Senior Private Secretary (HPSS) in the Level-21 of the Pay Matrix on an officiating basis.

The promotions are subject to certain litigations pending in the Courts, and the officers are required to exercise their option for fixation of pay under FR-22 within a specified period. (ANI)

