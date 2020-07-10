Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has detected two new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,143, said State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases include 268 active cases, 851 recoveries and nine deaths, State Health Department informed.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,682 are active, 4,95,516 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

