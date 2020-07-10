Thiruvananthapuram, July 10: As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the week-long lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, which started on Monday, has been extended till July 19. During the enhanced lockdown, restrictions will remain enforced in all 100 wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area. Only hospitals, medical shops and grocery shops can open. Kerala Getting Closer to COVID-19 Community Spread, Warns CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Containment zones will see a 'triple lockdown'. "Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. Triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones," CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in his daily briefing. The Kerala Chief Minister's Office had on July 5 announced the enhanced lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am on July 6 for a week. COVID-19: Complete Lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad For 10 Days From July 13.

Kerala's coronavirus tally is inching closer to the 7000 mark, with 416 people testing positive on Friday in the highest single-day spike of the infection so far in the state. The day also saw the highest number of cases through contact with infected people- 204. Of the infected, 123 people had come from abroad and 51 from other states, Vijayan said. While the total number of infections touched 6,950, at least 3,099are presently under treatment and3,822 have recovered from the disease, including 112 who were discharged today, he added.

The extension of lockdown has been announced a day after Vijayan said that the situation was inching to community spread. "We had said we are on the verge of community spread. We are getting closer to that. The need of hour is to avoid all crowding. Things went out of control in a market here and that caused fresh lockdown. All should be cautious and venture out only if there is a major need," the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

