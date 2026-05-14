India News | Himachal Pradesh: Union Govt Should Clarify Economic Preparedness Amid Fuel Conservation Appeal, Says Naresh Chauhan

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan on Thursday said that while appeals for fuel conservation are welcome, the Union Government should clearly explain its economic preparedness to tackle any possible global economic crisis, rising fuel prices and inflationary pressures.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Chauhan said the recent appeal regarding fuel conservation had already created concern among people, with gold prices and demand witnessing a sharp rise due to apprehensions over possible economic uncertainty.

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"People have started feeling that some difficult situation may arise in the coming time. If fuel and gas prices are going to increase further globally, then the Government of India must explain what preparations it has made to protect the economy and the common people," Chauhan said.

He said merely appealing to citizens to conserve fuel could only be a small part of the response and stressed that stronger economic planning was needed. Referring to the global recession during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chauhan said India managed that difficult phase effectively due to timely policy decisions and proper economic planning.

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Chauhan alleged that commercial LPG cylinder prices had increased significantly in recent months and claimed that the public was being 'mentally prepared' for possible hikes in diesel, petrol and domestic gas prices.

He also expressed concern over the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, stating that the currency was nearing the Rs 100 per dollar mark, which, according to him, would increase import costs and inflationary pressures in the country. Chauhan referred to past remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the rupee's value during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

At the same time, Chauhan welcomed initiatives announced by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, including reducing official vehicle usage and observing 'Petrol-Free Sundays.'

"If fuel can be saved through discipline and behavioural changes, then such initiatives should be welcomed. Common people should also adopt practices like vehicle sharing," he said.

Highlighting measures adopted by the state government, Chauhan said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had been using a small electric vehicle for the past three years and had also reduced the size of his security convoy as part of efforts to promote fuel conservation and administrative efficiency.

On the NEET examination paper leak issue, Chauhan termed the matter 'extremely unfortunate' and said lakhs of students and their families invest years of preparation for the examination.

"More than 23 lakh students prepare for NEET. Parents and children dedicate years of effort, and if paper leak mafias operate openly, it raises serious questions about the system," he said.

Chauhan said the issue should not be viewed politically and urged the Prime Minister to introduce systemic reforms to prevent recurring examination paper leaks across states. Referring to previous recruitment paper leak cases in Himachal Pradesh, he said repeated incidents damage public faith in the system and adversely affect youth seeking employment opportunities.

Commenting on the ongoing urban local body elections in Himachal Pradesh, Chauhan said Congress leaders, ministers, MLAs and party workers were actively campaigning across the state ahead of polling scheduled on May 17.

He claimed the ruling Congress government was receiving positive feedback from the public despite facing major financial and natural disaster-related challenges over the past three years. Chauhan said the government had introduced significant initiatives in education, healthcare, rural economy and anti-drug campaigns under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhu.

He also accused the BJP of failing to adequately defend Himachal Pradesh's financial interests before the Centre, particularly over the reduction in GST compensation and revenue deficit grants.

Calling the local body polls, including the Panchayat elections, different from Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, Chauhan said the Congress did not view them as a "semi-final" before the 2027 Assembly elections.

"These Panchayati Raj and local body elections are not being fought on party symbols. Every village and panchayat has its own local dynamics. We will fight the real final in 2027," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)