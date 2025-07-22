Shimla, July 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here is not merely a centre of education but also a reflection of the social, political, cultural and economic development of the state, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

In his message on the occasion of the 56th foundation day of HPU, he said that it was a moment of pride for all that the university has completed 55 glorious years of imparting knowledge to the youth.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the university has produced many meritorious students who have earned great acclaim in various fields and have brought laurels to the state across the globe.

He said that he is an alumnus of this university and it has played a pivotal role in shaping his life, moulding his thoughts and contributing to his overall personality development. He also recalled the moments spent at the university, the invaluable guidance of his teachers and the time shared with friends, which remain vivid in his memory.

Sukhu emphasised that it was imperative to move with the times and failing to adapt to change could result in being left behind in this age of technology and innovation.

Therefore, the university must become a powerful symbol of transformation, where not only academic curricula were modernised but administrative systems were also reformed, the chief minister added.

He said that the university should adopt flexible and streamlined processes to frame and revise curricula regularly besides introducing fresh and relevant content in line with the changing times.

Sukhu further said that new courses should be launched in line with market demand and emerging skills, while outdated and irrelevant courses should be discontinued to make way for contemporary and practical education.

He said the primary objective should be to ensure that students graduating from the university were not merely degree holders but also skilled, self-reliant and fully equipped to tackle the challenges of the future. The establishment of five new research centres was a welcome step in this direction, he added.

