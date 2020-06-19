Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): 619 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, as of Friday, said the state health department in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 223 patients are active cases while six patients have died due to COVID-19.

11 patients have been migrated and 377 patients have recovered from the disease.

India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths. (ANI)

